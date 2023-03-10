ETF Issuer League: Big Spikes for American Century, DWS | ETF Trends

The ETF Issuer League Table includes ETF issuers of all sizes, from BlackRock’s iShares suite and Vanguard’s roster of low fee, each with hundreds of billions worth of ETF AUM, to smaller shops with just a few billion dollars across their ETF lineup. For those firms, there are notable milestones to watch for too, with every billion another occasion worth nothing.

That’s the case this week for DWS Investments in the ETF issuer league, which the firm nearing $20 billion in ETF AUM at $19.3 billion, following its recent one week net inflows of $110 million. That total is one of the highest among issuers with less than $20 billion in AUM, surpassed by Franklin Templeton with $116 million, with Franklin Templeton trailing at just $10.9 billion in ETF AUM as of the last week.

DWS can thank its Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) which added $89 million alone over the last week for a significant contribution to those overall flows. HYDW tracks an index of junk bonds and charges 20 basis points, looking for debt that exhibits lower market beta.

Dimensional Fund Advisors continued to dominate the sub-$100 billion issuers with $741 million in net inflows for the week according to VettaFi’s ETF Database, but it was trailed notably by American Century Investments, which added $406 million for the week.

American Century’s flows arrived for the week almost entirely thanks to its Avantis Investors brand, with the Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) adding $123.5 million. Small caps have been an area of interest at VettaFi of late, as investors have taken to the smaller firms thanks in part to their perceived success amid downturns.

AVDV, like its Avantis siblings, is actively managed. AVDV looks for higher returns by emphasizing securities from small-cap, value firms outside of the U.S. in developed countries. AVDV charges 36 basis points and has returned 6% YTD, outperforming both its ETF Database Category Average and its Factset Segment Average in that time.

