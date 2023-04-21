ETF Issuer League: American Century Gets EM Boost | ETF Trends

Emerging markets have been a popular place for equities-hungry investors wary of a looming U.S. recession this year, and that didn’t stop over the last week. American Century Investments, which hasn’t lacked for flows into some of its broader active ETFs this year, saw big flows in the middle part of the ETF Issuer League Table driven principally by the Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM).

AVEM’s inflows weren’t just the largest for the firm over the last week and the last four weeks – it also saw four times the next highest amount of inflows for American Century’s ETF suites over the last week. Whether it’s the 33 basis point fee or that it hit its notable three-year mark in the fall, the strategy has added $1.3 billion over the last six months and is currently outperforming both its ETF Database Category Average and its Factset Segment Average according to VettaFi.

See more: “Watch These ETFs as EM Equities Are Poised to Rebound”

Those flows for American Century led the firm to a top-two position for flows among the $20 billion AUM crowd. Elsewhere in the ETF Issuer League Table in the sub-$10 billion AUM range, Capital Group added $228 million for the week, well above its near peers in terms of AUM. All of its ETFs saw inflows for the last week according to VettaFi, led by $53 million for the Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV).

Unsurprisingly, Vanguard’s ETF inflows led the way, adding nearly $3 billion in that time behind strong inflows for, of course, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) with $650 million coming in. One standout strategy, however, was the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) which added $371 million, suggesting broader interest in Europe as an investment area.

Finally, the week saw big outflows for Invesco, although almost entirely from the broad market fund the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) at -$2.2 billion in outflows, though that also did coincide with about $1 billion in outflows for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) suggesting that QQQ wasn’t alone in taking a hit.