VanEck, Capital Group Hit ETF AUM Milestones | ETF Trends

In the latest edition of the ETF Issuer League, VanEck and Capital Group stood out, hitting new ETF AUM milestones. Of course, both firms have ridden their favored themes to solid inflows through the year so far and added more than $1.5 billion together. VanEck’s Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) alone added $1.8 billion over the last week, the most for that firm. The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) meanwhile led for that firm, adding $60.7 million.
VanEck and Capital Group’s ETF AUM Milestones
For VanEck, MOAT’s standout inflows helped the firm exceed $60 billion in ETF AUM per the Issuer League data. Firstly, MOAT contributes more than $10 billion to that, sitting at $10.9 billion in AUM Friday. The ETF charges 46 basis points to track an index of companies with “wide moats,” or sustainable, competitive advantages against rivals in their sectors. Secondly, MOAT has seen robust returns YTD, returning 23.5% in that time compared to the Factset Segment Average of 9.5%.
VanEck’s tech-focused ETFs have also performed well YTD, with the VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) returning a whopping 107% YTD. Other tech-focused ETFs have also performed well, with the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) returning 52% YTD itself.
Capital Group, meanwhile, rose above $10 billion in AUM in the latest ETF AUM update. The firm hit $10.1 billion in AUM for its ETFs, with CGDV leading the way. The strategy has added $735 million YTD, which is a significant chunk again of the shop’s overall AUM. CGDV’s AUM now rests at nearly $2.4 billion, with the ETF charging 33 basis points and only launching just last year. CGDV targets large and mid-cap dividend-paying firms with its active approach, returning 14.4% YTD with a 1.4% annual dividend yield.
All in all, the new ETF AUM totals represent significant milestones for both firms. VanEck’s inflows for just the last week also stood out in their size, more than any other firm outside the $100 billion-plus shops.
ETF Issuer League Table
The ETF industry moves fast. Each week, we run the numbers on the ETF industry, and tally up the winners and losers in terms of fund flows and total assets.
|Issuer
|AUM ($, mm)
|Net Flows ($, mm)
|BlackRock Financial Management
|$2,384,830.28
|$8,871.12
|Vanguard
|$2,120,763.17
|$14,967.25
|State Street
|$1,007,545.14
|-$563.81
|Invesco
|$397,267.05
|$5,733.12
|Charles Schwab
|$292,476.96
|$1,163.66
|First Trust
|$141,949.07
|$1,392.08
|JPMorgan Chase
|$116,094.53
|$313.16
|Dimensional
|$91,814.73
|$788.73
|ProShares
|$66,843.93
|$786.94
|World Gold Council
|$64,775.49
|-$330.40
|VanEck
|$60,718.00
|$1,600.40
|WisdomTree
|$57,141.20
|$256.64
|Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.
|$41,639.47
|$343.99
|Fidelity
|$35,736.79
|$136.18
|Rafferty Asset Management
|$31,521.47
|$427.05
|Goldman Sachs
|$29,846.57
|$164.98
|American Century Investments
|$25,711.27
|$284.94
|Pacer Advisors
|$24,291.08
|$38.10
|Allianz Investment Management LLC
|$21,435.59
|-$109.65
|Northern Trust
|$20,886.68
|$57.63
|DWS
|$17,969.38
|$7.85
|ARK
|$14,253.38
|-$89.75
|Innovator
|$14,068.06
|$22.98
|Franklin Templeton
|$12,433.48
|$102.07
|SS&C
|$10,482.03
|-$9.84
|Capital Group
|$10,103.31
|$156.71
|TIAA
|$8,195.34
|$14.96
|CICC
|$7,975.58
|-$1.08
|WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
|$7,952.18
|$8.23
|Victory Capital
|$7,636.43
|-$24.22
|Abrdn Plc
|$7,285.03
|-$12.12
|Janus Henderson
|$7,193.33
|$52.35
|Manulife
|$5,533.08
|-$0.53
|BMO Financial Group
|$5,439.54
|$71.76
|Prudential
|$5,059.03
|-$25.20
|Exchange Traded Concepts
|$4,653.66
|-$13.40
|Amplify Investments
|$4,362.84
|-$30.54
|New York Life
|$4,175.86
|$24.25
|The Hartford
|$4,133.97
|$43.97
|Alpha Architect
|$4,000.46
|$50.53
|ETFMG
|$3,660.57
|-$54.29
|Tidal
|$3,592.25
|$20.52
|Marygold
|$3,573.71
|$21.84
|BNY Mellon
|$3,307.11
|-$12.79
|Principal
|$2,560.27
|$2.53
|Deutsche Bank
|$2,435.63
|$2.78
|US Global Investors
|$1,993.44
|-$7.12
|Cambria
|$1,859.86
|-$7.86
|Aptus Capital Advisors
|$1,729.56
|$1.54
|Renaissance Health Service Corp.
|$1,687.87
|$31.95
|Simplify
|$1,650.49
|$37.91
|Main Management
|$1,617.92
|$16.50
|Power Corporation of Canada
|$1,590.14
|$0.21
|Bondbloxx Investment Management LLC
|$1,530.51
|$18.06
|Ameriprise Financial
|$1,478.03
|-$10.09
|GraniteShares
|$1,391.69
|$19.41
|Vident
|$1,391.49
|$0.00
|Virtus Investment Partners
|$1,358.29
|$3.80
|Sprott
|$1,357.56
|$2.67
|Barclays Capital
|$1,297.99
|$39.92
|Inspire Investing LLC
|$1,259.10
|$10.32
|The Motley Fool
|$1,218.64
|$2.02
|UBS
|$1,164.71
|$0.00
|Horizon Kinetics
|$1,118.73
|-$15.15
|Distillate Capital
|$1,113.92
|$20.80
|Rational Capital LLC
|$1,104.36
|-$4.54
|T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
|$1,043.08
|-$1.40
|AdvisorShares
|$1,032.56
|-$6.70
|Davis Advisers
|$947.83
|-$0.00
|Defiance ETFs
|$914.42
|$5.35
|Harbor
|$886.62
|$7.10
|Focus Financial Partners
|$846.10
|$0.00
|AXS Investments
|$840.20
|$11.80
|Equitable
|$774.96
|$15.88
|Timothy Plan
|$737.28
|-$1.54
|iM Global Partner US LLC
|$727.14
|$0.00
|Redwood
|$694.44
|$1.49
|Roundhill Investments
|$676.14
|-$2.20
|Engine No. 1
|$601.40
|$0.00
|Howard Capital Management
|$599.53
|$1.88
|Day Hagan Asset Management
|$569.98
|$16.25
|Credit Suisse Group AG
|$538.32
|-$1.84
|Advisors Asset Management
|$536.69
|$2.33
|Tortoise
|$534.83
|-$4.91
|Doubleline ETF Adviser LP
|$521.56
|$57.73
|Nationwide
|$513.93
|-$1.06
|ClearShares LLC
|$492.74
|$0.00
|Anfield Group
|$467.27
|-$0.03
|Aptus Holdings LLC
|$444.51
|$5.58
|Core Alternative Capital
|$415.14
|-$10.06
|Liquid Strategies
|$396.97
|$1.53
|Teucrium
|$385.75
|$0.66
|FCF Advisors
|$384.15
|$0.00
|Envestnet
|$354.62
|$0.62
|AGF
|$348.63
|-$6.66
|Morgan Stanley
|$347.78
|$8.12
|Neuberger Berman
|$306.88
|$0.00
|Wahed
|$305.47
|$5.24
|Adaptive Investments
|$299.93
|$4.45
|Retireful LLC
|$278.48
|-$2.07
|Oneascent Holdings LLC
|$275.87
|$1.14
|Cary Street Partners Financial LLC /VA/
|$246.27
|$5.00
|Matthews International Capital Management
|$233.21
|$0.00
|Western & Southern Mutual Holding Co.
|$224.92
|$4.07
|WBI
|$207.21
|-$0.01
|Truemark Group
|$202.56
|$3.85
|Neos Investments LLC
|$202.09
|$36.05
|AmeriLife
|$198.69
|-$2.68
|Impact Shares
|$195.75
|-$0.02
|Little Harbor Advisors
|$188.92
|$8.75
|Syntax
|$185.53
|-$5.41
|Renaissance Capital
|$174.53
|$12.43
|Stf Management LP
|$173.83
|$0.68
|CI Financial
|$168.45
|$0.00
|Volatility Shares LLC
|$161.55
|-$0.76
|Truist
|$159.51
|$0.00
|CornerCap Investment Counsel, Inc.
|$157.77
|$1.01
|Kingsview Partners LLC
|$152.52
|-$0.64
|Summit Global Investments, LLC
|$147.56
|$0.00
|ORIX
|$143.78
|$0.00
|Thrivent Financial for Lutherans
|$133.26
|$0.56
|SRN Advisors
|$133.08
|$0.00
|Rayliant
|$132.23
|$0.14
|Intangible Capital
|$131.35
|-$0.01
|Humankind USA LLC
|$129.41
|$0.00
|Swan Global Investments
|$126.62
|-$1.28
|Mcivy Co. LLC
|$113.81
|-$0.28
|Neil Azous Revocable Trust
|$113.81
|$0.26
|Paralel Technologies LLC
|$113.70
|$0.00
|IronHorse Holdings
|$109.47
|$0.00
|Federated Hermes, Inc.
|$109.13
|$0.71
|Soundwatch Capital LLC
|$107.18
|$0.00
|Baird Financial Group
|$105.48
|$0.49
|Thor Trading Advisors LLC
|$103.93
|$0.00
|Arrow Funds
|$99.32
|$0.00
|Absolute Investment Advisers LLC
|$94.47
|$0.71
|Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC
|$92.48
|$1.00
|Toews Corp.
|$86.10
|$0.00
|Natixis Global Asset Management
|$85.16
|-$0.02
|First Manhattan Co.
|$78.87
|$0.00
|Inverdale Capital Management LLC
|$77.51
|$0.86
|SEI Investments
|$73.99
|-$0.00
|Pettee Investors
|$72.64
|$0.62
|Beyond Investing
|$71.69
|$0.00
|Exponential ETFs
|$71.53
|$0.00
|Panagram Structured Asset Management, LLC
|$70.48
|$0.00
|AB Holding
|$67.29
|$0.00
|Capital Impact Advisors
|$66.70
|$0.00
|The Leuthold Group LLC
|$66.54
|$0.76
|Alexis Investment Partners LLC
|$66.53
|$0.00
|Water Island Capital
|$66.31
|$0.01
|Cohanzick Management
|$64.36
|$0.00
|Clockwise Capital LLC
|$63.98
|$0.00
|Q3 Asset Management Corp.
|$58.26
|-$0.81
|Formidable Asset Management
|$57.73
|$0.00
|GeaSphere LLC
|$52.61
|$0.00
|Logan Capital Management Inc.
|$51.96
|$0.00
|ProcureAM
|$51.29
|$2.79
|Guinness Atkinson Asset Management
|$50.66
|$0.00
|Client First Investment Management LLC
|$48.94
|-$0.48
|Ridgeline Research LLC
|$48.33
|$1.63
|2nd Vote Value Investments, Inc
|$48.12
|$0.00
|Cambiar Holdings
|$47.18
|$0.00
|Goose Hollow Capital Management LLC
|$45.61
|$0.00
|Hennessy Advisors
|$44.50
|-$0.25
|Alger
|$41.81
|$0.63
|Zacks
|$40.67
|$0.00
|Acquirers Funds
|$37.26
|$0.00
|Valkyrie Funds LLC
|$37.05
|$0.00
|First Pacific Advisors LP
|$36.92
|$0.00
|Applied Finance Group
|$33.00
|$0.00
|Hull Investments LLC
|$31.01
|-$0.01
|GAMCO Investors, Inc.
|$30.11
|$0.00
|Sheaff Brock Capital Management LLC
|$29.88
|$0.00
|Highland Capital Management
|$26.36
|$1.46
|DoubleLine Capital LP
|$26.07
|$0.00
|ASYMmetric ETFs
|$25.73
|$0.00
|Faith Investor Services, LLC
|$24.79
|$0.94
|Convergence Investment Partners, LLC
|$24.56
|$0.00
|AlphaMark Advisors
|$24.36
|$0.00
|Cultivar Capital, Inc.
|$24.35
|$0.00
|PMV Capital Advisers LLC
|$24.15
|-$0.50
|Reflection Asset Management, LLC
|$24.05
|-$0.00
|Beacon Capital Management
|$21.72
|$4.02
|Alphatrai Funds, Inc.
|$20.64
|-$0.00
|Knights of Columbus
|$19.96
|$0.00
|Point Bridge Capital
|$19.08
|$0.00
|Mairs & Power, Inc.
|$17.97
|$0.00
|Build Asset Management LLC
|$17.72
|$0.00
|Subversive Capital Advisor LLC
|$14.41
|$0.68
|Advocate Capital Management LLC
|$14.32
|-$0.83
|Dawn Global Topco Ltd.
|$13.58
|$2.53
|WealthTrust Asset Management LLC
|$13.26
|$0.53
|Democracy Investment Management LLC
|$12.07
|$0.00
|Tuttle Tactical Management, LLC
|$11.49
|$0.00
|Changebridge Capital LLC
|$11.26
|$0.00
|The BAD Investment Company
|$9.73
|$0.26
|Future Fund Advisors
|$9.33
|$0.00
|Spear Advisors LLC
|$8.02
|$0.94
|Rcube SAS
|$7.90
|$0.00
|Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC
|$7.89
|$0.00
|Power Financial Corp.
|$6.46
|$0.00
|Lyrical Partners
|$5.90
|$0.00
|Tema Global Ltd.
|$5.49
|$0.00
|VegTech LLC
|$5.32
|$0.00
|Digital Currency Group, Inc.
|$4.84
|$0.00
|Running Oak Capital LLC
|$4.64
|$2.56
|V-Square Quantitative Management LLC
|$3.91
|$0.00
|Kelly Intelligence LLC
|$3.85
|$0.00
|Dynamic Shares LLC
|$3.60
|$0.00
|Cboe
|$3.49
|-$1.38
|Jacob Asset Management
|$3.02
|$0.00
|Element ETFs LLC
|$2.69
|$0.00
|Emerge Capital Management, Inc.
|$2.61
|$0.00
|Hypatia Capital Advisors LLC
|$2.57
|$0.26
|Distribution Cognizant LLC
|$2.28
|$0.00
|Emles Advisors LLC
|$2.01
|$0.00
|X-Square Capital
|$1.99
|$0.00
|Bitwise Asset Management, Inc.
|$1.35
|$0.00
|Convexityshares, LLC
|$1.27
|$0.00
|Grizzle Investment Management LLC
|$1.23
|$0.00
|Kingsbarn Capital Management LLC
|$1.15
|$0.00
|Merk
|$1.11
|$0.00
|Inherent Wealth Fund LLC
|$0.93
|$0.00
|Parabla, LLC
|$0.77
|$0.00
|Tradelegs LLC
|$0.55
|$0.00
|Groupe BPCE
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Calamos Family Partners
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Sprott Asset Management
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Driveadvisory LLC
|$0.00
|$0.00
For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Beyond Basic Beta Channel.