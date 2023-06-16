VanEck, Capital Group Hit ETF AUM Milestones | ETF Trends

In the latest edition of the ETF Issuer League, VanEck and Capital Group stood out, hitting new ETF AUM milestones. Of course, both firms have ridden their favored themes to solid inflows through the year so far and added more than $1.5 billion together. VanEck’s Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) alone added $1.8 billion over the last week, the most for that firm. The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) meanwhile led for that firm, adding $60.7 million.

VanEck and Capital Group’s ETF AUM Milestones

For VanEck, MOAT’s standout inflows helped the firm exceed $60 billion in ETF AUM per the Issuer League data. Firstly, MOAT contributes more than $10 billion to that, sitting at $10.9 billion in AUM Friday. The ETF charges 46 basis points to track an index of companies with “wide moats,” or sustainable, competitive advantages against rivals in their sectors. Secondly, MOAT has seen robust returns YTD, returning 23.5% in that time compared to the Factset Segment Average of 9.5%.

VanEck’s tech-focused ETFs have also performed well YTD, with the VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) returning a whopping 107% YTD. Other tech-focused ETFs have also performed well, with the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) returning 52% YTD itself.

Capital Group, meanwhile, rose above $10 billion in AUM in the latest ETF AUM update. The firm hit $10.1 billion in AUM for its ETFs, with CGDV leading the way. The strategy has added $735 million YTD, which is a significant chunk again of the shop’s overall AUM. CGDV’s AUM now rests at nearly $2.4 billion, with the ETF charging 33 basis points and only launching just last year. CGDV targets large and mid-cap dividend-paying firms with its active approach, returning 14.4% YTD with a 1.4% annual dividend yield.

All in all, the new ETF AUM totals represent significant milestones for both firms. VanEck’s inflows for just the last week also stood out in their size, more than any other firm outside the $100 billion-plus shops.

ETF Issuer League Table

