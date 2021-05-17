Show Me the Muni(s): One Way to Better Bond Yields

The rising popularity of municipal bonds has been readily apparent in fixed income flows, but for those who can’t get enough, there’s the VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF (MAAX) to consider.

The fund seeks maximum long-term after-tax return, consisting of capital appreciation and income generally exempt from federal income tax. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in investments the income from which is exempt from U.S. federal income tax (other than AMT).

MAAX is an actively managed ETF that invests, under normal circumstances, primarily in VanEck Vectors ETFs that are registered under the applicable federal securities laws and that invest in publicly traded municipal bonds that cover the U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade and below investment grade tax-exempt bond market.

MAAX gives investors: