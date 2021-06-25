Tail a Hedge Fund Strategy on Market-Defining Events With “QED”

Tailing a hedge fund strategy like event-driven investing is one way to extract gains in any market, and it’s all available in the convenience of an exchange-traded fund (ETF) wrapper in the IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF (QED).

“An event-driven strategy is a type of investment strategy that attempts to take advantage of temporary stock mispricing, which can occur before or after a corporate event takes place,” an Investopedia article said. “It is most often used by private equity or hedge funds because it requires necessary expertise to analyze corporate events for successful execution.”

“Examples of corporate events include restructurings, mergers/acquisitions, bankruptcy, spinoffs, takeovers, and others,” the article added. “An event-driven strategy exploits the tendency of a company’s stock price to suffer during a period of change.”

The fund seeks investment results that track, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the IQ Hedge Event-Driven Index. The IQ Hedge Event-Driven Index seeks to replicate the risk-adjusted return characteristics of hedge funds pursuing an event-driven strategy. The Fund does not invest in hedge funds, and the Index does not include hedge funds as components. The Fund is not suitable for all investors.