Agriculture ETFs Surge Amid Corn and Soybean News

Commodities have been moving higher to start the new year, with significant movement in the metals, energies, and even agricultural markets.

While most people are familiar with the energy and metals markets, as crude oil and gold have often been the subject of headline news stories, agricultural products are less publicized. However, they can be explosive once investor interest is piqued, offering a potential place in an investor’s portfolio.

Chicago soybean futures jumped on Monday, bolstered by concerns that hot and dry weather could spell disaster for South American crops as they approach harvest time.

While wheat fell on Monday, dragged lower by a stronger U.S. dollar, most of the major agricultural commodities are getting a boost on Tuesday, with soybeans and corn leading the way.

The most active soybeans contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 2.45% on Tuesday, amid rises in other futures like oats, corn, and wheat.

South American weather forecasts returned to dry and hot after fruitful rains last week bolstered soybean production in Brazil and Argentina.

In Argentina, a lack of wet weather conditions could continue, potentially affecting over half of corn and soybean crops by next week, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note, although the impact on yield remains nebulous.

“Even with weather issues in South America, you’ve got a bigger crop than a year ago,” said Bill Lapp, an agriculture economist at Advanced Economic Solutions.

Increases in soybean futures were muted by the lackluster U.S. weekly export inspections, with 1.19 million tons of the oilseed exported the week that ended December 30, down 32% from the previous four-week average and below analyst estimates.

“Soybean inspections were the lowest since late September,” said Terry Reilly, a senior analyst at Futures International. “Some people were a little disappointed with that.”