Why the Future Now Looks Brighter for Value Investing

Although many of the trends driving growth outperformance may endure, we believe value stocks offer significant upside potential at this time. The maturity, narrowness, and magnitude of the current growth cycle, along with the gathering debate about the scope for a more inflationary and interventionist world, suggest that a change may be afoot. We believe the key to unlocking short‑term performance is a coronavirus vaccine, while a more prolonged style rotation will likely need inflation.

Importantly, with valuation spreads (differences) between value and growth currently at extreme levels, a sustained regime change is not essential to see improved investment returns for value stocks. Crucially, we believe that the quality and quantity of the opportunity set available to value investors right now is as compelling as it has ever been.

Originally published by T. Rowe Price

1. Purchasing managers’ indexes. 2. Helicopter money is a term used to describe a type of monetary stimulus strategy to potentially spur economic output. It can be used as a tool in expansionary fiscal policy that is financed by an increase in an economy’s money supply. 3. FAANGs: Acronym used in reference to the stocks of the five tech companies Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (the G refers to Alphabet’s core company Google).