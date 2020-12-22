Pandemic Heightens Focus on Financial Preparedness

Before pausing retirement contributions, consider these options when challenging financial circumstances arise.

We are all learning how to navigate our finances during this unprecedented time. Many of us have been able to continue saving for retirement, while some of us have had to rethink our financial priorities. It’s OK to ask for help. Your employer or financial institution may have some information and resources to help you get through a challenging period. Securing your current financial situation may help you feel more confident in the long run. Then, you can refocus on retirement planning once the uncertainty of your situation subsides.

Originally published by T. Rowe Price

Important Information

This material is provided for general and educational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal, tax, or investment advice. This material does not provide recommendations concerning investments, investment strategies, or account types; it is not individualized to the needs of any specific investor and not intended to suggest any particular investment action is appropriate for you, nor is it intended to serve as the primary basis for investment decision-making.

The views contained herein are those of the authors as of December 2020 and are subject to change without notice; these views may differ from those of other T. Rowe Price associates.

This information is not intended to reflect a current or past recommendation, investment advice of any kind, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or investment services. The opinions and commentary provided do not take into account the investment objectives or financial situation of any particular investor or class of investor. Investors will need to consider their own circumstances before making an investment decision.

Information contained herein is based upon sources we consider to be reliable; we do not, however, guarantee its accuracy.

All investments involve risk. All charts and tables are shown for illustrative purposes only.

© 2020 T. Rowe Price. All rights reserved. T. Rowe Price, INVEST WITH CONFIDENCE, and the bighorn sheep design are, collectively and/or apart, trademarks of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Services, Inc., Distributor.