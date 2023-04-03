ETF Allocations Remain Strong, but With Some Dips | ETF Trends

Investing in ETFs is growing, and investors are diversifying their portfolios, according to Brown Brothers Harriman’s recent survey. The survey found that investors who plan to increase their ETF allocations in 2023 are down 23% year-over-year, but overall allocations are strong, and 89% plan to maintain or increase their allocations, per the survey. Moreover, investors have more appetite for fixed income ETFs.

The investment banking company conducted its 10th annual Global ETF Investor Survey on 300+ professional investors worldwide, including fund managers, institutions, and financial advisors, to show how they plan their investments.

Global ETF Head at BBH, Shawn McNinch, said that the ETF market is evolving, and more and more active managers are coming into this space. Despite a dip in ETF allocations, he believes the future holds promise. ‘‘61% of investors planning to increase their usage of ETFs this year still indicates substantial growth from a high base level,’’ he said.

Usage of Fixed Income and Active ETFs on the Rise

The survey revealed that 62% of investors are very or extremely interested in fixed income, while 40% plan to allocate even more of their portfolios to short-term fixed income. McNinch said there’s a lot of shelf space still left in the fixed income space, and it would continue to grow.

The appetite for active ETFs has also increased. Over the last 12 months, 92% of investors bought active ETFs, of which 46% were index mutual funds and 42% were active mutual funds.

Moreover, 82% of investors plan to increase or maintain their exposures to active ETFs. ‘‘That’s because of all the mutual fund managers coming into this space,’’ McNinch said.

Demand for Crypto and ESG ETFs Grows



While crypto markets have been chaotic recently, crypto ETF demand has not been adversely affected. Institutional investors are especially interested in this strategy, with 74% stating they are highly or extremely interested. 48% of investors still plan to add cryptocurrency and digital asset-themed ETFs.

McNinch said people are looking at crypto ETFs as a potential opportunity. ‘‘I don’t think crypto ETFs are for everybody, but there’s, obviously, volatility in that asset class,’’ he added.

Another emerging sector within the ETF industry is ESG, with 53% of respondents planning to add it to their portfolios. When assessing ESG ETFs, investors examine company reports, statements, and their own in-house ESG rating criteria to analyze ESG data.

Differences in U.S. and European Investors’ Strategies

Among the U.S. investors, 23% plan to add cannabis ETFs to their portfolios this year, while 55% plan to add crypto and digital asset ETFs. In contrast, only 8% of European investors are interested in cannabis ETFs, and 29% plan to add crypto ETFs to their portfolios. There is now a marginal gap between U.S. and European demand for ESG ETFs, with 45% of U.S. investors planning to increase their allocations to ESG ETFs.

McNinch noted that European investment is more institutional-based than American investment, which is retail-based. ‘‘European investors tend to look at the social aspect of their investing and align the performance with social goals. In the U.S. market, people want to align the social aspects to their investments,’’ he said.

BBH has been conducting the survey for 10 years, and its latest report indicates the evolution of the ETF market over that time. You may read the full report here.

