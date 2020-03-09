Clever, Lucky or Boring?

There’s a lot of talk today about how this market is like the 2008 global financial crisis, or how it’s reminding people of 1987. To me, however, this feels much more like the sickening decline of early 2000.

What’s that you say? The dot-com bubble was it’s own unique snowflake, one in which foolhardy venture-cap fueled endeavors were repriced back to rational levels? Sure, I get that. I understand the mechanics and the math of these historic drawdowns. But that’s not the same as how something feels.

Feelings, I hear you say, have no place in market analysis. Bullpucky. Feelings have everything to do with market analysis. Anyone who’s ever pricked up their ears at a round number milestone or even drawn a “support” line on a troubled chart is looking at the market the lens behavior, not math. One of the greatest lessons I ever learned in investing came from professor Zvi Bodie at Boston University. The discussion had grown heated in our investments class, as two students argued about technical analysis.

“This is just voodoo,” argued one student. “There’s absolutely no reason, logically, for a stock falling below some magical support line to fall further.”

“But it works!” argued his opponent.

“You’re both right,” concluded Professor Bodie. “Technical trading has no basis in the fundamental valuations of securities. But if a huge group of irrational actors all believe and act on technical signals, then the math doesn’t matter. Psychology does.”

In 1987 and 2008, there were significant structural issues that needed to be worked out of the global markets. In hindsight, it’s relatively easy to tease apart things that “broke” in the system, and those breakages hurt. In 2000, however, we had no such catalyst inside the system. In one year, we went from 17 dotcom companies advertising in the Super Bowl to almost none. Why?